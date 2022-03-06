Man charged in 18 Texas deaths says he’s “not a killer”

DALLAS (AP) — A man charged with killing 18 older women in the Dallas area over a two-year span said in a newspaper interview he is innocent and will be acquitted in the case. Billy Chemirmir remains in the Dallas County Jail as he awaits an April 25 retrial after the first jury to hear a murder case against him deadlocked. During a phone interview from jail last week, Chemirmir denied all the charges against him and told The Dallas Morning News that he is “100% sure I will not go to prison.” Cheryl Pangburn, whose mother is suspected of being one of Chemirmir’s alleged victims, said she had hoped he would have expressed “some kind of remorse.”