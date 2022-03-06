Rakell’s overtime goal puts Ducks over Sharks 3-2

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rickard Rakell scored 14 seconds into overtime, and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Sharks 3-2 for their second win over San Jose during a six-game homestand. Adam Henrique had a goal and an assist, while Anthony Stolarz made 20 saves in Anaheim’s fourth victory in 11 games. The Ducks went 3-3-0 on their longest homestand of the season. Rakell won it when Troy Terry found him with a pass near the Ducks’ bench shortly after the overtime opening faceoff. Marc-Édouard Vlasic ended his 76-game goal drought and Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks, who have lost 11 of 13.