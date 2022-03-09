SMU’s Davis is AAC player of year; Sampson top coach

IRVING, Texas (AP) — SMU senior guard Kendric Davis is the American Athletic Conference player of the year. Davis leads the conference with 19.5 points a game and is third with 4.6 assists. He was the only unanimous pick on the All-AAC first team in awards determined by a vote of the league’s 11 coaches. The other first-team picks are graduate senior forwards Josh Carlton and Fabian White Jr. of regular-season champion Houston, Tulane freshman guard Jalen Cook and Memphis 6-foot-11 center Jalen Duren, the unanimous pick for freshman of the year. Houston’s Kelvin Sampson is the league’s coach of the year for the third time.