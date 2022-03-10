Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity receives $5,000 grant from First Story

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity has received a $5,000 grant from First Story to assist homeowners with the purchase of washers and dryers at Quince Townhomes in Redmond.

“Hayden Homes is honored to support Habitat for Humanity through a First Story Community Giving Grant. Together, we are building a strong community with the help of nonprofits like Habitat who are providing essentials for hardworking families to flourish,” said Tom Bennett, Regional Director.

The Quince Townhomes project will provide affordable homeownership for 10 low-to-moderate income families. Program families earn between 40-80% of the area median income, and have completed (on average) 12 months of homeownership and financial counseling and training. Families that complete Habitat’s program have been prepared for the financial responsibilities of homeownership, including building savings and preparing for move-in costs, home maintenance, and repairs.

While Habitat provides and installs basic appliances in new homes, this does not include laundry appliances. This grant will assist all 10 homeowners with the purchase of washers and dryers. Much more than providing appliances, this grant will also provide families the dignity that comes with access to safe, affordable, and reliable laundry services.

“The value of home goes beyond the walls and roof; it includes the basics of living and caring for self and family. First Story’s support with laundry appliances allows these homeowners to have control over the basic comfort of clean clothes, and for some of these families, it will be for the first time in their lives,” said Mellissa Kamanya, Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity’s Director of Grants Management. “First Story’s own mission is rooted in providing affordable homeownership opportunities for hardworking families. By providing financial support to amazing organizations like Habitat for Humanity we are able to deliver on our vision while also helping other nonprofits deliver on theirs,” said Kisky Holwerda, Business Development Manager.

Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity plans to complete the Quince Townhomes and welcome 10 families into their new homes this year.

About Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity

Bend-Redmond Habitat builds strength, stability and self-reliance through affordable homeownership for families and individuals in Bend and Redmond. We are dedicated to changing lives by bringing people together to help make a difference in our communities through affordable housing. Since 1989, Bend-Redmond Habitat has built 175 homes and repaired 146 more, providing more than 1000 children and adults a safe, secure and healthy home. bendredmondhabitat.org 541.385.5387.