Thomas scores twice as Blues beat Rangers 6-2

By DAVID SOLOMON

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Robert Thomas scored twice and the St. Louis Blues beat the New York Rangers 6-2 to snap a four-game losing streak. David Perron, Jake Walman, Ivan Barbashev and Ryan O’Reilly also scored for the Blues, who were 0-3-1 in their skid and remained two points ahead of Minnesota in second place in the Central Division. Ville Husso made 27 saves to improve to 14-4-3 on the season. Ryan Strome and K’Andre Miller scored for the Rangers. Igor Shesterkin gave up four goals on 17 shots before replaced by Alexander Georgiev, who finished with 16 saves as the Rangers lost their second in a row after winning three straight.