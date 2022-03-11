Bend City Council may OK $3.9 million ‘navigation center’ contract with Shepherd’s House
(Update: Adding video, comments from city representative, Shepherd's House)
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend City Council is set to review a three-year, $3.9 million contract with Shepherd's House Ministries to operate a daytime, multi-service navigation center at the NE Second Street location where they currently run a nighttime warming shelter.
“In the daytime, a lot of people don’t know where to go, where they’re welcome,” John Lodise, director of emergency services for Shepherd's House, said Friday.
The center would provide several services for people during the day.
“There isn’t going to be the need for people to go back out on the streets and run into the same problems over again.” Lodise said.
Amy Fraley, the city's affordable housing coordinator, emphasized the goal.
“People will be able to come to a single location, get those services and meet with those people from the community providing those services,” Fraley said.
Next Wednesday evening, councilors are expected to approve the three year, $3.9 million improvement plan for the center, with $2.5 million provided by the state under legislation that expires June 30.
Shepherd's House was the only group that responded to the city's formal request, because they were the only group that already had the space.
Fraley said the center will provide a variety of services for the homeless, including:
• Referrals and support to address addiction
• Assistance acquiring identification cards, Social Security Income, Supplemental Security Income, Social Security Disability Insurance, Veterans Benefits, DD214 documents, birth certificates, unemployment or Temporary Assistance to Needy Families, and Oregon Trail benefits.
• Employment support, job skills development, and education resources
• Aid in applying for housing, housing assistance, and overcoming barriers to
permanent housing
• Trauma-informed peer to peer counseling
• Daily meals
“But we will need to begin providing navigation services by June 30 or we have to return the funds,” Fraley said.
In the meantime, the shelter will keep its 100 overnight beds, and also add meeting rooms, kitchens, showers, and other physical changes, while continuing community and homeless outreach.
“Talking with their current clients to see what they believe they need to move out of homelessness and into stable housing,” Fraley said.
All the service providers in the area will be able to meet those in need at the navigation center, and Lodise thinks that can be life-changing.
“I think we’re going to see a lot more progress toward people meeting goals that are healthy for them, and that will really give them positive lives,” Lodise said.
The proposed contract includes two possible two-year extensions for the center, totaling seven years.
However, both Shepherd's House and the City of Bend could cancel the contract at any time.
Comments
6 Comments
How about a ban on camping within a mile of that location? Think about it. That would solve a lot of problems that these shelters face.
The question to be answered is why just one organization applied?
There’s a problem if this is the case.
Yes, there is a problem and thanks for noticing. There’s no money in what we’re calling homelessness. Therefore you don’t see a line out the door of government contractors wanting the work.
This schizophrenic city council needs to decide what they want here. Do they want Brooks Resources to go ahead with plans to redevelop the central district into a modern urban space. Or leaving the area in a state of disrepair after Blue Dog and Les Schwab move. The business in that area are already pushing back on the plans for the Rainbow. I feel for Bi-Mart it’s obvious their business has dropped off not only because they closed the pharmacy.
The city has been very misleading and has zero clue on redevelopment. They do however really want you driving your car for everything you do. They should be able to make a good loss on the Rainbow hotel after wrecking the neighborhood however.
$3,900 for each and every one of the “homeless” in central Oregon. On top of the $1,000, each, just gifted by the local squad representative in the state legislature. That’s based on the City of Bend website claim that: “There are nearly 1,000 people who are experiencing houselessness in Central Oregon on any given night.”
But, sorry “homeless” or “houseless” folks, you won’t see one red cent of that money. It all goes to a “navigation center” and a “coordinated homeless response” office. Welcome to what central Oregon’s economy is becoming.