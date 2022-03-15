Skip to Content
News
By
Published 9:46 AM

Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor

KTVZ

By MIKE SCHNEIDER
Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A new law enforcement report says fractures around Bob Saget’s eye sockets and bleeding around his brain were possibly caused by the comedian hitting “something hard, covered by something soft,” such as a carpeted floor. The report from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office was released Tuesday. It includes a description of the medical examiner’s conclusions after performing an autopsy on Sagat’s body in January. The comedian was found by a hotel security officer on his hotel bed at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando on Jan. 9. His death has been ruled accidental.

News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content