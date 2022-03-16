Growing list of big, traditional C.O. events set to return this year after 2-year COVID hiatus

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- When the COVID-19 pandemic shut down many of the High Desert's traditional yearly events for the foreseeable future in 2020, few if any people imagined it would take two full years for a return to normalcy.

"Everybody thought it would be a minor inconvenience for a month or so," said Beau Eastes, marketing director at the Old Mill District in Bend. "I think when we had to shut down Bend Brewfest for a second time, it shocked us."

Bend Brewfest is one of several major events returning to Bend this summer. The SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle is back in May, the Bend Marathon and Half returns April 10 and the Home and Garden Show by the Central Oregon Builders Association is back the weekend of May 6.

Add in a record number of summer concerts at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater and a host of other events large and small, and summer promises to be a return to something much closer to normal.

