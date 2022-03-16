Sunriver Owners Association to hold summer hiring event at SHARC

SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) – With a need to hire more than 100 summer staff, the Sunriver Owners Association (SROA) is looking for customer service and team-oriented candidates to fill a variety of jobs in its recreation department.

Employees will have the opportunity to work at the Sunriver Homeowners Aquatic & Recreation Center (SHARC), the SROA Member Pool as well as tennis/pickleball locations, boat launch and the refreshment stand at Fort Rock Park.

SHARC is hosting a hiring event from 2 to 5 p.m. on Friday, March 25. Open positions include the following:

Lifeguards, including full-time senior and head guards. Lifeguard training provided free for hired applicants.

Recreation guest services attendants.

Guest services representatives for SHARC and other recreation outlets such as pickleball/tennis and boat launch.

SROA provides competitive wages and includes a variety of awesome benefits to part-time/seasonal staff, including use of SHARC aquatics, advancement opportunities, holiday overtime pay (if working on a company-recognized holiday) and longevity bonus pay, discounted golf, access to SROA-owned recreational amenities (including SHARC), boat launch and more. For those who prefer not to drive, there will also be a free shuttle service between La Pine and Sunriver available this summer by Cascade East Transit.

More details and full job descriptions for open positions are posted to the SROA website at www.sunriverowners.org/jobs

For more information, contact SROA’s Human Resources Department at 541-593-2411.