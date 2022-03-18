Watchdog: Iran converts sliver of its high-enriched uranium

By JON GAMBRELL

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran has converted a fraction of its stockpile of highly enriched uranium into material that can detect cancers and other diseases. That’s according to the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog and an Iranian media report on Friday. Iran’s decision to convert the material comes as talks in Vienna over restoring Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers hang in the balance. In the meantime, Iran and the United Kingdom have agreed to a prisoner release. The decision by Tehran to reprocess the uranium appears to signal the negotiations may still see the parties return to Vienna and reach a deal.