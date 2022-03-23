Another blue bird day, Happy Hump Day

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon.

We are seeing another warm day across the High Desert. We are kicking off the morning mostly cloudy, then gradually clearing, becoming sunny as we move throughout the day.

Most of the region will be topping out around the low 70's, and expect south winds to range from 5 to 11 mph in the afternoon and get up to 18 mph. Wednesday evening you'll see increasing cloud coverage, with an average low in the mid to upper 30's.

Winds will be light and variable around 11 to 16 mph and can reach 24 mph.

