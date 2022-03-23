London Olympic pool evacuated after chlorine gas leak

LONDON (AP) — A swimming pool at the London sports complex that hosted the 2012 Summer Olympics has been evacuated after chlorine gas was released inside the facility. Authorities said ambulance crews treated several people for breathing difficulties. The London Fire Brigade said a “high quantity of chlorine gas” was discharged inside the Aquatics Center at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in east London on Wednesday due to a “chemical reaction.” The fire department asked residents in the immediate vicinity to close their doors and windows while emergency workers ventilated the premises. Park officials said the area was cordoned off and evacuated. It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were at the pool at the time.