Flames beat Oilers 9-5 despite Draisaitl’s hat trick

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk had two goals and two assists, Johnny Gaudreau set a career high with five assists and the Calgary Flames beat the Edmonton Oilers 9-5 in a wild game. Leon Draisaitl had a hat trick to pace Edmonton, tying Toronto’s Auston Matthews for the NHL lead with 47 goals. Derick Brassard and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also scored for the Oilers. Elias Lindholm and Mikael Backlund each scored twice for Calgary. Chris Tanev, Oliver Kylington and Dillon Dube added a goal apiece. Jacob Markstrom made 26 saves for the Flames and improved to 31-12-7. The provincial rivals ended up splitting their four-game season series.