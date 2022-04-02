Man attacked by Pitbull then robbed

By WBBM Staff

CHICAGO (WBBM) — A man was attacked by a dog and then robbed in the Woodlawn area early Saturday morning.

Police said around 4:30 a.m., the victim, 30, was attempting to enter his parked vehicle when he was attacked by the Pitbull. Two offenders then approached and took the victim’s belongings.

The victim self-transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition with dog bites and lacerations to his left arm and legs.

No one is in custody. Area one detectives are investigating.

