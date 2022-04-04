AP sources: $10B Senate COVID deal, but without global money

By ALAN FRAM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats and Republicans familiar with negotiations say a bipartisan group of senators have agreed to a slimmed-down $10 billion package for countering COVID-19. But they say the accord would omit any funds to help nations abroad combat the pandemic. The agreement comes with party leaders hoping to move the legislation through Congress this week, before lawmakers leave for a two-week spring recess. Some people say the measure’s fate remains uncertain in the House, where Speaker Nancy Pelosi and others have criticized it for dropping money for helping other countries cope with the pandemic. The deal represents a cut from the $22.5 billion President Joe Biden initially requested.