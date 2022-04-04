US to seek Russia’s suspension from Human Rights Council

STEPHEN McGRATH and JAMEY KEATEN

Associated Press

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — The United States plans to seek a suspension of Russia from its seat on the U.N.’s top human rights body amid increasing signs that Russian forces may have committed war crimes in Ukraine. U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said made the call Monday for Russia to be stripped of its seat in the Human Rights Council in the wake of reports over the weekend about violence against civilians in the town of Bucha, near the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, after Russian forces pulled out. The reports sparked a wave of outrage and condemnation against Russia.