Crescent Ranger District announces spring prescribed burn plans on 1,200 acres

CRESCENT, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Crescent Ranger District fire managers will conduct about 1,200 acres of prescribed fire operations this spring, as conditions allow.

All prescribed burn units are scheduled to take advantage of spring weather and residual moisture that allows firefighters to maintain low-intensity fire while removing ladder fuels and hazardous fuels loading.

Ignitions are slated for units located approximately two miles south of the Two Rivers subdivision, two miles southeast of Cascade Estates and six miles southeast of Crescent, primarily east of Highway 97.

The prescribed burn units are part of the Rim-Paunina planning area. Fire specialists are using prescribed fire to restore fire in a historically fire-adapted ecosystem while reducing hazardous fuels that contribute to high intensity wildfire events which can occur during the normal fire season.

No road or trail closures are anticipated, although drivers can expect signs along Highways 58 and 97 and some Forest Service roads during burn operations for public and firefighter safety. Flaggers will be used as needed on Highway 58 and 97 during burn operations in units adjacent to the roadways.

Residents and businesses in these areas are advised to keep their windows and doors closed during the night hours to avoid potential impacts. If smoke drifts onto local roads, motorists are asked to slow down, turn on headlights, and proceed with caution.

Fire specialists utilize smoke forecasts from the Oregon Department of Forestry Smoke Management office and follow policies outlined by the Oregon Department of Forestry, which governs air quality, and attempts to minimize impacts to visibility and public health. Once ignited, units are monitored and patrolled until they are declared out.

For more information on hazardous fuels reduction projects in Central Oregon, visit the interactive website at http://www.centraloregonfire.org/ or visit www.fs.usda.gov/deschutes and follow on Twitter @CentralORFire. For further questions contact the Crescent Ranger District at (541) 433-3200.