Johansen’s 1st hat trick puts Predators over Wild 6-2

JIM DIAMOND

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Johansen’s first career hat trick led the Nashville Predators to a 6-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild. Roman Josi and Philip Tomasino had a goal and two assists, Matt Duchene had a goal and an assist and Juuse Saros made 47 saves for Nashville. Filip Forsberg had three assists and Mattias Ekholm added two. Mats Zuccarello and Kirill Kaprizov each had a goal and an assist for Minnesota. Marc-Andre Fleury made 27 saves.