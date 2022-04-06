Suns sit 4 starters against Clippers in back-to-back

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The NBA-leading Phoenix Suns will be without four starters against the Los Angeles Clippers. Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder are out for Wednesday night’s game in Los Angeles. Ayton tweaked his right ankle in a 121-110 home win against the Lakers on Tuesday. Booker has low back soreness, Crowder has a sore right ankle and Paul is resting his right thumb, which he broke before the All-Star Game.