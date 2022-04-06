The Fed is ready to move faster on interest rates

By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

The Federal Reserve is ready to raise interest rates at a faster pace to get a handle on America’s pervasive inflation problem, according to minutes from the central bank’s March meeting released Wednesday.

The minutes said “many participants” at the Fed’s meeting in March noted they would have preferred a 50-basis point increase to the federal funds rate in light of high inflation.

Instead the Fed raised the benchmark rate by 25 basis points to a range of 0.25%-0.5% last month, its first interest rate increase since 2018. The move came after the Fed announced the wind-down of its pandemic stimulus late last year.

Between a strong US labor market, which has seen the unemployment rate fall to a new pandemic-era low of 3.6%, and inflation climbing to a 40-year high, the Fed needs to “move expeditiously,” Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said during a conference last month.

Following the more moderate rate increase in March, expectations for a steeper hike at the May meeting have risen. According to the CME’s FedWatch Tool, market expectations for a 50-basis point increase are above 75%.

Other central bank officials have also said they would be open to raising interest rates faster since the initial increase last month.

This is a developing story. It will be updated

