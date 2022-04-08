City of Bend road and traffic report: Week of April 11-17

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here's the city of Bend's road and traffic report for the week of April 11-17.

King Hezekiah Way between King Jehu Way and King Solomon Court will be closed to through traffic for gravity sewer installation as part of the Septic to Sewer Conversion Program. Local access will be provided. For more information, visit bendoregon.gov/admiral-king-jehu. Closure set to begin 4/11/22 and continue through mid-summer 2022.

Ongoing Closures:

Brosterhous Road between Murphy Road and Knott Road for infrastructure installation, northbound lane closure with detour. Estimated through late spring 2022. This is part of the Brosterhous Accessibility Improvements Project.

As part of the Rimrock Pump Stations Improvement project, full road closure during work hours. SW Sewer Basin Project SW McMullin Drive between Mahogany Street and Cinder Lane for infrastructure installation, full road closure with local access and detour through April 2022

Work schedules are dependent on weather conditions and other factors. Always exercise increased caution within construction zones. Drivers should use designated detour routes. Nearby residential streets are for local traffic only.

Contact: Deedee Fraley, Assistant City Engineer

541-385-6199, dfraley@bendoregon.gov

For Street Preservation related questions: Paul Neiswonger, Streets Supervisor

541-317-3035, pneiswonger@bendoregon.gov

Closures and detours in Bend are updated weekly at: bendoregon.gov/traffic

Find more information about street operations at: bendoregon.gov/streetpreservation

Weekly reports can be received via email by subscribing to Weekly Road and Traffic Reports at: bendoregon.gov/enews