Rayjon Tucker signs with Bucks after big season in G League

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have signed guard Rayjon Tucker. The 6-foot-3 Tucker appeared in three games with the Denver Nuggets this season while on a 10-day contract. He averaged 2 points, 1.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 9.7 minutes. He also played 14 games for the Philadelphia 76ers in 2020-21 and 20 games for the Utah Jazz in 2019-20. Tucker has spent most of this season with the Bucks’ NBA G League affiliate. The 24-year-old averaged 19.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 33 minutes in 40 games with the Wisconsin Herd.