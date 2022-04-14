New USFL hoping to succeed where other spring leagues failed

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

The USFL kicks off Saturday night in Birmingham, Alabama, when the New Jersey Generals face the Birmingham Stallions. Fox and NBC Sports will each carry 22 games, including Saturday’s opener. It’s the first time since the 2007 regular-season finale between the New England Patriots and New York Giants that a game will air on more than one broadcast network. Fox Sports owns the USFL and is making a $150 million investment over three years. The only similarity between the USFL of the 1980s and this one is the team names.