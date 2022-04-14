Student pleads not guilty in killing of woman in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A former Portland State University football player has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and unlawful use of a weapon in the death of another student. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Keenan Harpole is accused of fatally shooting PSU freshman Amara Marluke near campus about 1 a.m. April 4. The arraignment Thursday was held inside the Multnomah County Justice Center. Court documents haven’t yet described the encounter between Marluke and Harpole. The indictment describes the murder as an act of domestic violence. After the shooting, authorities say Harpole fled to his hometown of Bend, where he turned himself in and was arrested. Harpole remains in custody without bail.