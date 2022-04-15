Bend fitness studio hosting event to support BIPOC fitness community

(Updated: adding video, comments from organizers)

Workout party fundraiser set for Saturday at BoxiT Fitness

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The gym can be intimidating to anyone, and even more so if you're the only person in the room who looks like you.

A study by Forbes shows there are significant representation gaps in the fitness industry. Even if someone feels welcome, it costs thousands of dollars to become a fitness instructor through certifications and classes.

Angelica Lee is a Bend fitness instructor who noticed a lack of representation and diversity in the fitness industry.

"I felt like the minority. It was very difficult for me to share my feelings and experiences," she told NewsChannel 21 on Friday.

Lee's experiences prompted her to start the nonprofit Fitness Professionals of Color - PNW. It serves the BIPOC fitness community by helping those with higher barriers access training and resources to become fitness professionals.

"I wanted to encourage not only myself but others that are like me that share the same experiencesn and be able to share our stories together," Lee said.

BOXiT Fitness in Bend is supporting that mission. Through a 75-minute workout party called 'SWEATFEST', the studio hopes to do more than just sweat. It's raising money for the nonprofit to give scholarships to aspiring BIPOC fitness professionals.

"We recognize as a studio that diversity is something that we really, really want to incorporate in our instructors, as well as our clients that are coming in," said Libby Wilson, a fitness instructor at BOXiT. "We want everyone to feel comfortable and safe, and this was a great way for us to do some learning on our side of things as well."

'SWEATFEST' is happening Saturday morning, and spots are already full. However, BOXiT plans to have future events to support the cause.

"The fact that the community is showing up to make this thrive really means a lot," Lee said.