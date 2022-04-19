Seahawks re-sign QB Geno Smith at start of offseason program
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks have re-signed quarterback Geno Smith as the team begins its offseason program. Smith’s one-year deal became official on the first day players were back in the building for Seattle’s offseason program. Smith started three games last season for Seattle while Russell Wilson was recovering from finger surgery. It was the first time Smith had started more than one game in a season since 2014.
