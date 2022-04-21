Melancon gets Soto in 9th, Dbacks hold off Nats 4-3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Arizona closer Mark Melancon retired Juan Soto with the bases loaded in the ninth inning, helping Cooper Hummel’s tiebreaking two-run home run hold up in the Diamondbacks’ 4-3 win over the Washington Nationals. Soto popped up to third base with two outs, ending Melancon’s second save of the season. Hummel had two hits, Matt Davidson and Jake McCarthy also homered, and Arizona split the four-game series with consecutive wins for the first time this season. Davidson, called up from Triple-A Reno on Thursday, homered in his first at-bat in the majors since Sept. 6, 2020 with the Reds.