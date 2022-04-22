Cascades East Transit moving Deschutes River Woods bus stop to the Country Store

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Starting May 2, Cascades East Transit will relocate the existing Route 30 (Bend to La Pine) bus stop in Deschutes River Woods from the Riverwoods Outreach Church to the Riverwoods Country Store.

The Route 30 schedule will remain the same and can be accessed at www.cascadeseasttransit.com.

CET officials said the new Riverwoods Country Store bus stop location will provide a safe, convenient and accessible stop location for Route 30 riders.

“Relocating this stop benefits riders in many ways,” said Rachel Zakem, CET’s transit planning specialist. “New amenities such as a paved and lit parking lot, a designated space for CET signs and notices, and access to restrooms will improve rider experiences along the route. Additionally, the stop’s new location on the east side of the railroad crossing will improve on time performance, allowing the route to better adhere to its schedule.”

CET said it received overwhelming community support to relocate the existing stop to the Riverwoods Country Store during outreach activities conducted in 2021, which included an online survey.

Court Priday, owner of the Riverwoods Country Store, stated, “We are thrilled to support public transportation services in Deschutes River Woods by moving the stop location to the Country Store. Relocating this stop will help grow ridership and allow more people to access groceries and other amenities by bus.”

Visit www.CascadesEastTransit.com to find routes and schedules that work for your transportation needs. CET currently provides free Community Connector services Monday-Friday between Bend, Redmond, La Pine, Prineville, Sisters, Madras, Metolius, Culver, and Warm Springs. All of CET’s services are currently, free with the exception of recreation shuttles.