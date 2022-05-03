Bond denied for former ‘American Idol’ star charged in crash

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina judge has denied bond for a former “American Idol” contestant accused of barreling into a man with his pickup truck and killing him. Caleb Kennedy has been jailed since February on a charge of driving under the influence resulting in the death of 54-year-old Larry Duane Parris. A judge ruled last week she might reconsider bond for Kennedy following a psychiatric evaluation in 45 days. Prosecutors said Kennedy had marijuana and Prozac in his system at the time of the crash. Kennedy’s attorney told news outlets after the bond hearing that Kennedy’s mental health would be better outside of jail.