In Mexico, an entire town has its cross to bear

By FERNANDA PESCE

Associated Press

SANTA CRUZ XOCHITEPEC (AP) — Dozens of men strain and struggle as they heft a huge cross adorned with colorful ribbons and trudge down a steep hill followed by a multitude of townsfolk. It’s a yearly ceremony for the Day of the Cross that is celebrated in the Mexico City neighborhood of Santa Cruz Xochitepec (pronounced So-CHEE-teh-pec). The ceremony comes a day before the formal day on the church calendar, which is Tuesday. The cross is the centerpiece of a Mass at a local church and a new one is adorned for a return trek up the hill in a week. The town’s very name means ’Holy Cross of the Flowered Hill.”