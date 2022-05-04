Human rights advocate to lead PEN’s writers’ protection work

By THALIA BEATY

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The literary writer’s organization PEN America has hired a human rights advocate, Liesl Gerntholtz, to expand its support of writers around the world who face imprisonment for their work. Gerntholtz formerly led the women’s rights division at Human Rights Watch among other roles. She will direct a new center created by a $10 million gift to the organization in October from the Edwin Barbey Charitable Trust. Peter Barbey and his family have supported a PEN America award recognizing imprisoned writers since 2016. Gerntholtz says the organization will continue to focus on supporting individual writers who are at risk.