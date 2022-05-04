Westwood requests release to play in Saudi-funded event

SUTTON COLDFIELD, England (AP) — Lee Westwood has requested a release to play the first event of the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational series in Britain next month. Westwood says he has asked both the European tour and the PGA Tour for the release required to contest the $25 million event at Centurion Club from June 9-11. The 49-year-old Westwood said in February that he had signed a non-disclosure agreement regarding his possible participation in the breakaway league funded primarily by the Saudi Arabia sovereign wealth fund and fronted by another former No. 1 in Greg Norman. Westwood has said it would be a “no-brainer” to play for such big money at his stage of his career.