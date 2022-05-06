Skip to Content
Goodwill find in Texas turns out to be ancient Roman bust

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A marble bust that a Texas woman bought for about $35 from a Goodwill store is temporarily on display at a San Antonio museum after experts determined it was a centuries-old sculpture missing from Germany since World War II. Collector Laura Young found the ancient Roman bust in 2018 at a Goodwill store in Texas. Experts determined that it dated to the first century B.C. or first century A.D. and was last seen in Germany. The museum says experts believe a soldier took the sculpture and brought it to the United States. The bust is on display until next year in San Antonio and will be returned to Germany.

