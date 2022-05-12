Israel levels Palestinian homes ahead of settlement approval

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s military has demolished 18 buildings and structures in the occupied West Bank following a Supreme Court decision that would force around 1,000 Palestinians out of an area declared a firing zone. Wednesday’s demolition came a week after Israel’s Supreme Court upheld an expulsion order that would force out residents of a cluster of Bedouin communities in Masafer Yatta, where they say they have been living for decades. The military declared the area a firing zone in the early 1980s. Neither the army nor COGAT, the Israeli military body in charge of civilian affairs in the occupied territory, responded to requests for comment about the demolitions.