London police: Over 100 fines issued in UK ‘partygate’ probe

LONDON (AP) — London’s Metropolitan Police force says the number of fines issued over breaches of coronavirus regulations at British government offices has expanded to more than 100. Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted last month that he was among dozens of people who paid a police fine for attending lockdown-breaching parties and gatherings, making him the first British leader to be sanctioned for breaking the law while in office. Revelations that Johnson and other senior officials gathered illegally at the prime minister’s official residence and other government buildings in 2020 and 2021 angered voters and triggered calls for Johnson to resign. Thursday’s police update doubled the number of fines issued so far over what has been dubbed “partygate.”