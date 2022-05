By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) — Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic brings his own unique combination to the court. He has the vision of a point guard and the low-post moves befitting a 7-footer. He has plenty of range as well. He was once the 41st pick pick in the NBA draft but has become one of the elite players in the game. Jokic accepted his second straight MVP title at his horse stable in Sombor, Serbia.