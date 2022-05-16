Gov. Brown, agencies discuss Oregon’s 2022 wildfire season outlook; much of C.O. still in ‘exceptional drought’

(Update: Gov. Brown comments)

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Go. Kate Brown and state officials held a news conference Monday to give an overview of the upcoming wildfire season and preparations for another busy summer.

The briefing also looked at Oregon’s coordinated fire suppression system, from the state and local perspective.

Brown was joined by State Forester Cal Mukumoto, Oregon Department of Forestry Fire Chief Mike Shaw, Oregon State Deputy Fire Marshal Travis Medema, Adjutant General Michael Stencel, Oregon Office of Emergency Management Director Andrew Phelps, and Oregon Department of Environmental Quality Deputy Director Leah Feldon.

Brown already has issued drought declarations for 15 Oregon counties, the most ever at this time of the year.

Central Oregon is mostly in "Exceptional Drought," according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, but thanks to recent rain and snow also has areas listed in better condition, some as "Abnormally Dry."

“All signs point to a difficult 2022 fire season that will challenge our firefighting teams and the capacity of our response systems,” the governor said. “The good news is that Oregon has one of the best wildfire response systems in the country. We continue to lead the nation in this space, improving even further as investments from Senate Bill 762 have already allowed us to add both seasonal firefighter capacity to our ranks and additional aviation assets.

“Today we are asking all Oregonians to do their part in order to prevent and prepare for wildfires. Being prepared can truly mean the difference between life and death. It is also one of the best ways you can help our frontline firefighters do their jobs. Make a plan with your family, stay informed, and get 2 Weeks Ready. And please, be smart and be careful when you’re enjoying our outdoors. You can help prevent tragic loss.”

Additional Materials

A copy of the Governor's prepared remarks from Monday's press conference is available here.

A copy of the PowerPoint presentation from Monday’s press conference is available here.

More information is available at wildfire.oregon.gov.

Oregonians can sign up for local emergency alerts at ORAlert.gov.

Noah Chast will have more on the state's wildfire season overview, tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.