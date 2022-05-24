Six Ridgeview High School athletes put pen to paper on college signing day

Late in each school year, we get to celebrate our local high school athletes who've made their college choices. There were six students from Ridgeview High School declaring their choices. The students were ready to show off their new mascots Tuesday evening. Jenna Albrecht is attending Corban College for basketball. Fin Anspach is going to Portland State University for track/ cross country, along with Vivian Landon for cheer. McKenna Brinkman will cheer at Western Oregon University. Teeghan Reams is playing softball at Lower Columbia College. Faye Davis will be playing softball at Pacific Lutheran University.