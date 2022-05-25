Mexico’s economy grew 1% in 1st quarter

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s government says the economy grew 1% in the first three months of the year, accelerating somewhat after registering meager 0.2% growth in the previous quarter. Seasonally adjusted data released by the government Wednesday, showed that compared to the first quarter of last year, the economy grew 1.8%. Moody’s Analytics Director Alfredo Coutiño says Mexico did face some challenges during the quarter, including a spike in COVID-19 infections to start the year and rising inflation. There was also the disruption caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and continuing global supply shortages.