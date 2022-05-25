‘Partygate’ report delivered to Boris Johnson after months of speculation

By Rob Picheta, CNN

Boris Johnson is bracing for a battle to save his premiership after a long-awaited report into a series of lockdown-breaking parties in Whitehall and Downing Street was delivered to the British Prime Minister.

The report probed 16 events that took place at the heart of government while the United Kingdom was living under strict Covid-19 restrictions.

Johnson’s time in office has been derailed by the months-long scandal dubbed “Partygate” by the British media. He initially denied any events had taken place, but 16 were subsequently investigated by Gray, 12 were probed by the police and Johnson himself was fined by officers for attending one.

On the eve of the report’s release, ITV News published photographs of Johnson raising a glass with several of his colleagues at a leaving event in November 2020, when indoor mixing was banned.

Johnson is set to address the House of Commons later on Wednesday. Some of the lawmakers in his own Conservative party have joined opposition calls for him to resign in recent weeks, and he will now have to convince his colleagues to stand by him despite the slew of allegations and Gray’s damning inquiry.

This is a breaking story. More details soon…

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.