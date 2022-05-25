UN says Yemen warring sides meet on reopening Taiz roads

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemen’s warring sides are meeting for talks on reopening roads in Taiz and other provinces as the United Nations pushes to extend a two-month cease-fire ahead of a looming deadline. The U.N. mission in Yemen says the talks between representatives from Yemen’s internationally recognized government and the country’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels got underway in the Jordanian capital of Amman on Wednesday. No other details were immediately available about the negotiations. The truce is set to expire next week. It’s the first nationwide cease-fire in Yemen’s civil war, now in its eighth year.