First Canicross Dog and Jog held; fun new way to exercise with your dog

A new way to have fun with your dog and get some exercise at the same time is never a bad thing. The first-ever Dogtown USA Canicross Dog and Jog event took place Saturday at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds in Redmond. Many people turned out, ready to race with their furry friends. NewsChannel 21's very own Lee Anderson was there as host the event, benefitting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon, a 21 Cares for Kids partner.