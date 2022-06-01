Hate images posted on Md. high school’s app page

By Melissa Howell

Click here for updates on this story

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Maryland (WTOP) — School leaders in Montgomery County, Maryland, are speaking out against an incident involving racist images that were posted online.

The images showed members of the Ku Klux Klan standing beneath a burning cross, as well as a photo of a confederate flag.

The photos appeared when users searched for Damascus High School through the Apple Maps app.

The photos were removed Tuesday after they were reported by school staff.

Damascus Principal Kevin Yates responded to the incident in a statement, saying, “We do not tolerate hate speech in MCPS.”

A spokesman for the school district said any student found to be connected to the incident will be disciplined.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.