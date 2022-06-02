Gonsolin sharp again, Dodgers blank Mets 2-0 in NL showdown

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tony Gonsolin pitched two-hit ball over six sharp innings and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the New York Mets 2-0. The loss snapped New York’s six-game winning streak in the opener of a four-game series between the National League’s top two teams. Gonsolin improved to 6-0, striking out five and walking one in his first career start against the Mets. He lowered his ERA to 1.59. Mookie Betts had an RBI single in the fifth and Justin Turner added an RBI double in the sixth as the Dodgers ended a three-game skid.