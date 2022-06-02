Rain showers, t- storms across C.O.

Central Oregon is waking up to a slight chance of showers before 11 a.m., then a chance for thunderstorms between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and more showers after 2 p.m.

The storms could bring heavy rain. We will stay warm, averaging a high near 72, and a low near 49. There is a 60 percent chance for precipitation.

Calm winds throughout the day.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US