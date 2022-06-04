Climber dies during summit attempt on Alaska’s Denali

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A climber has died after collapsing while attempting to summit Alaska’s Denali mountain. The National Park Service said Saturday that 48-year-old Fernando Birman of Stockton, New Jersey, collapsed the day before at an elevation of 19,700 feet (6,004 meters) while on an attempt to reach the top of the 20,310-foot (6,190-meter) peak. The park service statement said Birman’s guides initiated CPR but he never regained his pulse. His body was recovered from the mountain and sent to the Alaska medical examiner’s office late Friday night. The park statement said the cause of death was unknown but was consistent with sudden cardiac arrest.