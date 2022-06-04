Newgarden wins pole for final Detroit GP on Belle Isle

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

DETROIT (AP) — Josef Newgarden became the seventh different pole winner through seven IndyCar qualifying sessions this season when he put Team Penske at the front for Sunday’s final Detroit Grand Prix on Belle Isle. Newgarden won the pole on the temporary street course for the third time in his career as time expired on Saturday’s session. The race Sunday is the final Detroit Grand Prix to be run on Belle Isle. It is returning to a downtown Detroit race next season. Takuma Sato qualified second for Dale Coyne Racing and was followed by Meyer Shank Racing teammates Helio Castroneves and Simon Pagenaud.