Officials at airport seize cocaine stashed in wheelchair

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Federal authorities say a man has been arrested in North Carolina after he was stopped in the Charlotte airport with over 23 pounds of cocaine concealed in the seat cushions of a motorized wheelchair. According to a news release, U. S. Customs and Border Protection officers encountered the traveler as he was arriving from the Dominican Republic this week. Officials said they had questions about his use of the wheelchair. They found four packages containing cocaine in the seat cushions. The news release said it had an estimated street value of $378,000.