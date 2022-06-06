Angels’ Mike Trout singles to end 0-for-26 slide

By DOUG PADILLA

Associated Press

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout singled in his first at-bat against the Boston Red Sox, ending a career-worst 0-for-26 drought. Trout snapped his skid in Los Angeles’ first home game following a six-game trip to the East Coast. His previous worst slide was 0 for 21 in May of 2018. Trout ripped a hard single to left field off Boston’s Michael Wacha in the first inning. He fist-bumped base coach Benji Gil after reaching first but was stranded there. The three-time MVP previously had a hit May 28 at home against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went 3 for 4 with a home run.