Day, Czech help Texas top Oklahoma State, stay alive in WCWS

By CLIFF BRUNT
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Courtney Day hit a three-run homer, Estelle Czech threw a four-hitter and Texas kept its season alive with a 5-0 win over No. 7 seed Oklahoma State in the Women’s College World Series semifinals. Texas’ victory forced a second game between the teams later Monday night, with the winner advancing to the championship series against defending national champion Oklahoma. Oklahoma State had won all four previous meetings with the Longhorns this season. But Czech controlled the action. She walked three and struck out three.

